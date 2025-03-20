OAS Commends Belize for Peaceful Elections, Highlights Need for Reforms

The Organization of American States (OAS) Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) has released its preliminary report on Belize’s General Elections, which took place on March 12, 2025. The report commends the peaceful and efficient conduct of the electoral process while highlighting areas that require improvement. Maricarmen Plata led the mission, which consisted of 12 experts and observers from seven different countries. They monitored key aspects of the electoral process, including organization, technology, justice, and campaign financing.

In their report, the OAS/EOM noted that the pre-election period was largely peaceful but marred by legal disputes and internal conflicts within political parties. Notably, the courts deferred rulings on cases that challenged electoral boundaries and questioned the legality of holding elections without adjustments. Furthermore, leadership disputes within the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) led to two competing slates of candidates, raising concerns about voter confusion due to the use of similar party symbols on ballots.

The official road to the 2025 General Election started on Nomination Day, with 90 candidates registered across Belize’s 31 electoral divisions. In a historic first for Belize, two divisions—Fort George and Pickstock—declared unopposed winners from the ruling People’s United Party (PUP).

The OAS/EOM observed voting in 12 out of 29 contested divisions and reported that the process was smooth and orderly. Polling stations opened on time and were well-equipped, primarily staffed by competent women election workers. Voters generally faced few issues when casting their ballots, although some polling stations were inaccessible to individuals with disabilities. The mission also noted instances of campaign activity near polling stations, which could intimidate voters, and reports of incentives being offered to voters—practices it criticized for undermining democratic values.

The election concluded with a voter turnout of 64.97%, the lowest since Belize gained independence in 1981. The People’s United Party (PUP) secured a decisive victory with 26 seats, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) won five seats. “The OAS/EOM recognized that the issues affecting the UDP in the 2025 elections were internal to the party and that the EBC had limited capacity to make decisions involving these issues, particularly when they were before the courts. The Mission, however, notes that the system of political parties or organizations is a central element of representative democracy. This system ensures plurality and equal competition in elections, facilitating the exercise of citizens’ political rights. It is essential that such a system also guarantee that political rights are upheld within the party, provide legal certainty and be rooted in plurality and tolerance,” stated the report regarding the UDP’s outcome in the election.

The OAS/EOM highlighted the need for reforms to improve inclusivity and transparency in Belize’s electoral processes. Their recommendations included enhancing access for people with disabilities, enforcing laws against campaign activities near polling stations, addressing the decline in voter participation through civic education or implementing compulsory voting, and resolving internal party disputes to prevent voter confusion.

While acknowledging Belize’s commitment to democracy and the professionalism of its electoral authorities, the OAS/EOM urged stakeholders to tackle systemic issues to strengthen future elections. The mission’s findings underscore the importance of fostering trust in democratic institutions and ensuring equitable representation for all citizens.