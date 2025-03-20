Tracy Panton elected Belize’s First Female Leader of Opposition

In a historic moment for Belizean politics, Tracy Panton became the nation’s first female Leader of the Opposition on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Women’s Month. Panton, a member of the United Democratic Party (UDP) who has represented the Albert constituency since 2015, ascended to this role after her faction defeated former opposition leader Shyne Barrow in the Mesopotamia constituency. Her election marks a significant shift toward greater gender representation in Belize’s traditionally male-dominated political landscape.

Tracy Panton’s victory in the 2025 general elections marks a significant milestone for women in Belizean politics, as female representation remains limited. Only three women secured seats in the polls: Panton for the UDP in the Albert Division, Thea Garcia-Ramirez for the People’s United Party (PUP) in the Corozal Bay Division, and Dolores Balderamos-Garcia for the PUP in the Belize Rural Central Division. While Panton’s appointment as Belize’s first female Leader of the Opposition is groundbreaking, the broader gender gap persists, with women making up less than a third of elected officials. This situation reflects the systemic barriers to political participation that women continue to face.

This achievement exhibits the legacy of pioneers like Gloria Longsworth, Belize’s first female Speaker of the House, and Valerie Woods, who championed the establishment of Belize’s first Women Parliamentarians Caucus during her tenure as Speaker. Their efforts represent progress in a nation where women’s political leadership has been scarce.

Panton’s journey was not without challenges. She faced internal resistance from the United Democratic Party (UDP) and navigated a party divided by leadership disputes. Her resilience mirrors the broader struggles that women encounter in politics, where gender stereotypes and underrepresentation persist. Nevertheless, her appointment signals a cultural shift and inspires younger generations to pursue public service.

While Belize continues to grapple with gender disparities in governance, Panton’s leadership offers hope. As the leader of the UDP’s Alliance for Democracy faction, she embodies a new era of inclusive politics. Her swearing-in ceremony, attended by colleagues and family, underscored the importance of breaking glass ceilings during Women’s Month, a time to celebrate progress and reaffirm commitments to equity.

Looking ahead, Panton’s achievement catalyzes change. It challenges the status quo and advocates systemic reforms to ensure that women’s voices are more prominently represented in decision-making roles. Although much work remains, her historic role as Leader of the Opposition is a testament to perseverance and a beacon for future generations of women in politics.