UDP holds press conference to discuss current state of government affairs

The leadership of the United Democratic Party (UDP), led by Opposition Leader Tracy Panton, held a press conference on April 29, 2025, in the Toucan A Conference Room at Belize Biltmore Plaza. During this event, they strongly critiqued the current state of government affairs in Belize and outlined their vision for the future.

Panton began with a bold statement of intent: “The United Democratic Party (UDP) is ready to lead again and will form the next government in 2030.” She described her leadership team as “inclusive, competent, and driven by a mandate to uphold justice and democratic accountability.” This set the tone for a session filled with sharp criticism aimed at the People’s United Party (PUP) administration, which Panton accused of failing the Belizean people since regaining power after the March 12th general elections.

Panton specifically expressed concern about the government’s delay in presenting a new national budget, even though the fiscal year began on April 1st. She pointed out that there had been no parliamentary swearing-in for more than seven weeks after the election, questioning the administration’s priorities. “The PUP had time to prepare,” Panton noted, referring to their early budget planning that began in October 2024. “Yet, their first post-election priority was not the people, but increasing salaries for CEOs and the Cabinet Secretary”, a move she deemed ‘unconscionable’ considering rising food and fuel prices.

Panton also raised alarms about alleged election manipulation, including “padded voters’ lists and misused housing programs to register questionable voters.” She warned, “This strikes at the soul of our democracy,” and vowed that the UDP would “hold the government accountable and protect Belizeans’ rights through the economic challenges ahead”.

UDP Senator Gabriel Zetina from San Pedro Town, who also attended the press conference, shared his thoughts on the situation. “As a representative from San Pedro, I see firsthand how national policies affect our local communities, especially the tourism sector, which is vital for our economy. The delay in budget presentation and the lack of clear government action only deepen uncertainty for businesses and families on the island. The UDP’s commitment to transparency and accountability is essential for restoring trust and ensuring that Belize’s diverse regions, including Ambergris Caye, are not left behind in national development.”

Zetina emphasized the need for inclusive governance that listens to all Belizeans, stating, “Our island communities deserve a voice in shaping the policies that impact their livelihoods. The UDP is prepared to bring that voice to the forefront as we get ready to lead in the future.”

The press conference occurred when the UDP itself is facing internal divisions; however, Panton’s remarks indicated a determination to refocus the party’s efforts on national issues and government oversight. Her closing message was clear: The UDP intends to be a vigilant opposition, standing strong, ready, and waiting.