Caye Caulker prepares for 2025 Village Council elections

As Belize gears up for the 2025 Village Council Elections, communities like Caye Caulker are drawing heightened national attention. Residents will soon head to the polls to elect their new village council, a decision that will directly influence local governance, development priorities, and representation.

According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission, nominations and elections will take place throughout May and June 2025. Caye Caulker’s Nomination Day is scheduled for June 22, 2025, with its Election date set at June 29, 2025. Though frequently overshadowed by general and municipal elections, village council elections carry significant weight, shaping decisions on infrastructure, resource management, and community development.

Known for its relaxed charm and thriving tourism industry, Caye Caulker has seen an increasing level of competitiveness in its local politics. The electorate has historically favored independent leadership, supporting candidates prioritizing community interests over political affiliation, a trend expected to continue in this election cycle.

The village council plays a critical role in guiding public works, environmental management, disaster preparedness, and key concerns for a growing island community facing climate change, coastal erosion, and pressure on infrastructure. Residents recognize that this election will influence how the village adapts to these pressing challenges while ensuring sustainable tourism development.

While the final list of candidates will be confirmed after the nomination period, recent electoral history provides clues about potential contenders. In 2022, Seleny Villanueva-Pott made history as the first woman re-elected as Chairlady of Caye Caulker, running under the independent slate “Generation Caye Caulker.” She faced opposition from the Caye Caulker Visionaries, led by Buddy Magaña Jr., and the PUP Forward Together slate, headed by Celina Jimenez. Villanueva-Pott’s tenure has been marked by a focus on unity and pragmatic leadership, and many anticipate that she or her slate will again seek office.

Residents must be registered at least 30 days before their village’s election date to participate in the upcoming election. This requirement has prompted a surge in voter verification efforts. With more than 1,300 registered voters in Caye Caulker during the last election, turnout is expected to remain high, underscoring the community’s strong engagement in local governance.

As election day approaches, attention is focused on the candidates and key issues that will shape Caye Caulker’s future. The outcome will determine the island’s next leadership team and chart the course for how this dynamic community confronts its challenges and seizes its opportunities.