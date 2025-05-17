The UDP Continues Efforts to Unify; No Clear Leader Yet

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is continuing efforts to move forward amidst internal challenges. The party, which currently holds five seats in the House of Representatives, recently saw the official swearing-in of the Honorable Tracy Panton as the first female Leader of the Opposition. However, according to Panton, the UDP remains without a clear leader following the loss of former party leader Shyne Barrow’s Mesopotamia seat in the March 12th general election. A national convention to elect a new leader is expected but has not yet been scheduled.

Panton and Barrow have a contentious history, particularly after Barrow expelled her from the party last year. The matter was taken to court, and on May 7th, Justice Tawanda Hondora ruled that Panton’s expulsion from the UDP was unlawful. The ruling also addressed the October 2024 unity convention organized by Panton and her supporters’ attempt to remove Barrow as leader. Justice Hondora declared that this convention was not legitimate.

Despite the ruling, Panton emphasized that the UDP is now in a unification phase. Meanwhile, Barrow has interpreted the court’s decision as a validation of his leadership, despite no longer being a sitting Member of Parliament. Panton and her team rejected this interpretation, stating that the party is in a transitional period. They pointed out that after Barrow’s electoral defeat, he resigned and handed over leadership responsibilities to the Honourable Hugo Patt, the party’s First Deputy Leader.

Panton maintained that although the court invalidated her October 2024 convention, it did not legitimize Barrow’s continued leadership. “He lost his seat in Mesopotamia, he has resigned as party leader, and he is unable to assume any decision-making authority within the party, despite whatever delusions he may still hold,” Panton stated.

The new Leader of the Opposition stated that following the general election, the party had planned to hold a convention to elect a new executive team and party leader. “Our vote at the convention was for an interim arrangement because the situation within the party had become so untenable that something had to be done, and we took that action,” she explained.

Panton also revealed that she and her team have been in discussions with Deputy Party Leader Patt and have secured a legally signed petition from members of the National Party Council requesting a meeting to set a date for the leadership convention as soon as possible.

“Let me say this: Tracy Panton is going nowhere. I am here to fight,” she told reporters on Monday, May 12th, during the national budget presentation.

In the meantime, Barrow maintains that his term as UDP party leader remains in effect until a national convention is held. Attempts by the media to reach Acting UDP Chairman Alberto August for comment were unsuccessful.