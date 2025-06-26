Hicaqueños Prepare for Upcoming Village Council Election

On Sunday, June 29th, residents of La Isla Cariñosa, Caye Caulker, will head to the polls to elect a new village council. The election will see two slates contesting for leadership of San Pedro’s sister island. These include the incumbent independent slate led by Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott and a slate under the People’s United Party (PUP), led by Celina Jimenez.

Incumbent candidate Chairlady Villanueva-Pott is seeking re-election to continue representing the Hicaqueños for another three-year term. As she and her team campaign for another term, Villanueva-Pott said they remain committed to bringing visible improvements to the community for the benefit of all Caye Caulker residents. “The hard work in the past three years is a testament to our commitment to the people,” she said. “Uplifted basketball court, football field, children’s park, community centre, and even an E-centre.” She added that their accomplishments also include street rehabilitation, youth programs, enhancements to community spaces, and stronger partnerships with various government ministries. Villanueva-Pott emphasized that Hicaqueños vote for people, not parties, and are looking for leaders who listen and advocate for their needs.

Challenging her is a team under the ruling PUP, led by entrepreneur Celina Jimenez. With over ten years of experience in banking and management, as well as a background in real estate and community activism, Jimenez presents herself as a fresh voice for Caye Caulker. She stated that every community grows when it embraces leadership that listens, understands, and acts in the best interests of its people. “A change is a chance to build a stronger, more inclusive, and more transparent future for everyone,” Jimenez noted. She encouraged all Hicaqueños to move forward together.

The polling station will be open from 9AM to 5PM. To participate in the 2025 Caye Caulker Village Council Elections, voters must present a valid voter identification card. Other acceptable forms of identification include a valid Social Security card or passport. Voters must also be registered in Caye Caulker to be eligible to cast their ballot.