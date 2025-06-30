Independent Candidate Seleny Villanueva-Pott Re-Elected Caye Caulker Chairperson for a Third Time

The Caye Caulker electorate re-elected Seleny Villanueva-Pott as their Chairlady for the next three years in the village council elections held on Sunday, June 29th, on La Isla Cariñosa. Pott ran under an independent slate named Generation 7, of which five members/councillors were re-elected. The second slate, under the People’s United Party (PUP) and led by Celina Jimenez, managed to win one seat.

A total of 952 votes were cast throughout the day of the election. According to some people following the voting process, this was considered a very high turnout of voters. Both chairperson candidates moved their machinery throughout the day, mobilizing voters to the polling station. Under the PUP, Jimenez brought a team for the seat of councillors that included Abner Florian, Sergio Marin, Sanjay Pitts, Porfilio Guzman, Yesenia Smith, and Emelia Johnson. Pott led a slate of candidates that included Ilya Rosado, Alida Blease, Tracie Young, Luis Gongora, Elizabeth Usher, and Miguel Neal.

The polls closed at 5PM, and after several hours of counting, the returning officer representing the Elections and Boundaries Department announced the results of this year’s village council election and the members of the new Caye Caulker Village Council 2025–2028. Under the PUP, with 501 votes, Sergio Marin was elected as a member/councillor. While under the independent slate, Ilya Rosado won with 470 votes, Alida Blease with 450 votes, Tracie Young received 441 votes, Luis Gongora received 479 votes, and Elizabeth Usher. Under the PUP for Chairperson, Celina Jimenez received 411 votes, while Seleny Villanueva-Pott took the seat with 514 votes.

The area representative under the PUP, the Honorable Andre Perez, was present to support Jimenez. At the end of the election, Perez congratulated Pott and the Hicaqueños for exercising their right to vote. Jimenez also congratulated the new Chairperson and councillors, in particular Marin. “I will keep working together as a close family. The island needs us, and I will continue to do my utmost to assist the community in every way possible within my reach,” Jimenez said. “To my supporters, I know who you are, please feel free to approach me. I will do my best to help you. The work continues; it’s not the end, it’s merely the beginning.”

Pott addressed her supporters and the island community following her victory. “We have the community in our hearts, and we will continue to work hard for you all,” she said. “We look forward to working closely with the community, and we pledge to continue that close relationship for the betterment of our island community.” Pott then welcomed Marin to her team. Marin said he is there to work with Pott and her team to continue improving Caye Caulker.

Afterwards, Pott and her councillors held a victory motorcade through the streets of Caye Caulker, expressing their gratitude to everyone along the way.