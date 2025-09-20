Minister Perez Sets Sustainability and Growth Targets for Blue Economy

Belize Rural South Area Representative and Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honourable Andre Perez, has outlined his priorities for a second term in office. He said the focus will be on marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, and economic diversification across Belize’s waters.

In an exclusive interview on Thursday, September 11, Perez stressed the urgency of securing financial resources through blue bonds and expanding artisanal fisheries participation to meet the national goal of protecting 30% of Belize’s waters by 2030. “We may be reaching that target before the end of 2026,” he said. “However, the call is for more water space to come under some kind of preservation or conservation.”

While Perez highlighted progress, not everyone agrees with his outlook. Some conservationists and community members argue that rapid development, dredging, and mangrove clearance remain serious threats that enforcement has struggled to control. Others question whether deep-sea fishing and new tourism projects can truly be managed sustainably, warning that economic expansion often comes at the cost of fragile ecosystems. Perez maintained that the government is committed to balancing growth with protection, but opponents argue that stronger safeguards and transparency are necessary to ensure promises are kept.

Perez pointed to his first term as a time of recovery, crediting his administration with stabilising the blue economy, strengthening fish stock management, and improving enforcement against illegal fishing. “The last five years have been a challenge, but we were able to bring back this economy that was literally diminished,” he said. His administration advanced marine conservation projects, rigorously assessed fishing stocks, and closely monitored lobster season openings to maintain sustainability.

Looking ahead, Perez outlined plans to expand the blue economy by boosting deep-sea fishing as a high-value alternative, supported by training and sustainable harvesting practices. “Our goal for the next five years is to maintain a balance. To be sustainable is important. Now we are not saying no more development, but we need to harmonise, which is a win-win for us,” he said. Key elements of his vision include the expansion of marine reserves and new partnerships, such as a proposed turtle marine center modeled after successful initiatives in the Cayman Islands. The center aims to attract eco-tourism while ensuring environmental protection.

Balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship remains central to Perez’s plans. He acknowledged the risks posed by rapid development, such as mangrove destruction and dredging, but said enforcement and due process will be priorities. He highlighted the creation of a Department of Environment office to monitor and mitigate these impacts, ensuring “we are doing it in a balanced manner” and that “no one is left behind,” particularly artisanal fishers.

Additionally, the conversion of the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, commonly referred to as Saca Chispas field, into a new multipurpose sporting complex is planned near the town core, with completion targeted before the 2026 Belize Music and Food Festival. The facility will offer sports amenities and event spaces, strengthening San Pedro’s recreational and tourism infrastructure. Perez stated that detailed plans will be released to the public soon.

Perez expressed gratitude to Belizeans for their trust and called for unity moving forward. “We’re in a better place than we were five years ago… there is much work to be done, and certainly… the next five years will shoulder much accomplishment,” he said, underscoring his commitment to tangible results and inclusive growth. His forthcoming speech on September 20 is expected to outline these themes further and mobilise support for continued progress.

Perez’s second term sets a clear agenda “to fortify Belize’s blue economy through sustainable resource management, inclusive policies, and innovative partnerships—ensuring ecological preservation and economic prosperity for generations to come.”