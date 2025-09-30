Senator Gabriel Zetina Endorsed as UDP Caretaker for Belize Rural South

On Saturday, September 27th, the United Democratic Party (UDP) convened in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to officially endorse Senator Honourable Gabriel Zetina as their new caretaker for the Belize Rural South (BRS) constituency. The constituency also includes the island community of Caye Caulker, and several supporters from La Isla Cariñosa traveled to San Pedro for the event held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School.

The UDP, currently leading the Opposition, highlighted that the endorsement of Zetina—an islander and entrepreneur—was strongly supported by key party leaders. The event was attended by the Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Tracy Taegar-Panton, along with Honourable Lee Mark Chang, Honourable Godwin Haylock, and outgoing caretaker and former Area Representative Manuel Heredia Jr.

The swearing-in ceremony began shortly after 7PM with Heredia welcoming attendees. He reflected on his time as caretaker and later as BRS Area Representative under the UDP administration. “Now I leave this space for a young and vibrant gentleman, who has my support, and I know he will do well. I am confident Senator Zetina will represent us well,” said Heredia, who served with the UDP for 23 years. A performance from the San Pedro High School Marching Band followed his remarks.

Senator Sheena Pitts then provided a brief history of the UDP as the party celebrated its 52nd anniversary, highlighting the contributions of early advocates who shaped the movement, including the late Honourable Philip Goldson, a national hero remembered for his pivotal role in the nationalist struggle.

The program continued with an award recognition session hosted by island resident and party supporter Yolanda Parham, followed by an intermission performance by the Island Sensation Band.

Leader of the Opposition Tracy Taegar-Panton next took the podium, calling on members and supporters to unite and begin working immediately. “We must put our differences aside and start the work now,” she urged. “We must come together and fight for our democracy. The work of nation building is the work of giants, but if we stand shoulder to shoulder, we shall overcome and lead the UDP to victory.” Panton asked constituents to support Zetina as preparations begin for the next general election, expected in 2030.

Following this, UDP Vice Chairman Alberto August swore in the new party executive, comprising delegates from both Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker. Honourable Lee Mark Chang then introduced Senator Zetina, who was formally sworn in by August as the new caretaker for BRS.

In his remarks, Zetina pledged to work tirelessly on behalf of the people of Belize Rural South. “This endorsement is not just about me, it is about all of us, the people, and the future we will build together as one in this constituency,” he said. “To the people of Caye Caulker and San Pedro, your presence and encouragement mean everything. With your support, I look forward to the road ahead and to contesting the next General Elections whenever they are called.” Zetina acknowledged the issues affecting the constituency, committed to making improvements for island residents, and expressed gratitude to his colleagues, family, and supporters. He also thanked outgoing caretaker Manuel Heredia Jr. for his guidance and support.

Looking ahead, the UDP is preparing for its National Convention, scheduled for November 30, 2025, at which a new party leader is expected to be elected. Many supporters at Zetina’s endorsement event expressed hope that Honourable Tracy Taegar-Panton will be chosen to replace the current party leader, Shyne Barrow.