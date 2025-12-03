Honorable Tracy Panton Becomes First Female Leader of the UDP

On November 30th, the United Democratic Party (UDP) held its fifth national leadership convention since 2020, electing for the first time a female party leader, the Honorable Tracy Panton. The convention also marked another historic milestone with the election of the party’s first female chairperson, Senator Sheena Pitts. The Honorable Hugo Patt remained as First Deputy Party Leader, while Miguel Guerra of Benque Viejo del Carmen was elected Second Deputy Party Leader. Party members now hope the new leadership will guide a rebuilding process following the UDP’s continued struggles since losing the 2020 general election.

The UDP currently holds five of the 31 seats in the National Assembly. In the 2025 general election, under former leader Shyne Barrow, the party failed to expand its representation, securing only five seats. With Panton at the helm, the UDP aims to strengthen its role as the Opposition and position itself as a viable option for the 2030 general election.

At the convention held at Birds Isle in Belize City, Panton received strong support from delegates across the country, including a contingent from San Pedro Town. Former Area Representative Manuel Heredia endorsed her candidacy, stating, “We need to build back the party and move forward united. I am confident she will lead the party back into government.” Panton ran unopposed and was endorsed as leader.

In her address, Panton acknowledged the party’s challenges. “Our party has been shaken to its core. We’re not where we should be. We are not who we must be, and we know, every single one of us, that the UDP has never been this low in our long and proud history,” she said. “We have been divided and wounded. This is the turning point for our party.”

Former Party Leader Shyne Barrow offered his support for Panton’s transition into leadership. “As I engage in the peaceful, united transfer of leadership to my successor, the Honorable Tracy Panton, I pray that the Creator will impart her with the wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and political will to execute effective strategies in the rebuilding processes of our United Democratic Party,” he said. Barrow expressed hope that under new leadership, the UDP will return to the Sir Caine Building in Belmopan after the next general election.

Newly elected Chairperson Sheena Pitts also reflected on her campaign, noting that she had visited municipalities across the country. “Despite whatever misinformation, when the people met me, when they heard from me, I was well received. That gave me the momentum and the push to keep going every time I got tired,” she said. Pitts won the chairmanship with 326 votes, defeating Roosevelt Blades, who received 75 votes, and former Area Representative John Saldivar, who earned 99 votes. John Castillo won the vice chairmanship with 300 votes over Ivan Williams, who received 183.

Panton said she expects the party to resume operations from its headquarters at the Youth for the Future building, noting that former leader Shyne Barrow had previously held access. “That headquarters belongs to the membership of the party, and the membership would like us to operate from there, and so indeed that is the plan,” she said.