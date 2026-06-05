Mayor Núñez Seeks Third Term; Independent Challenger Tino Tzul Enters 2027 Race

San Pedro Town Council Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Núñez has confirmed that he will seek a third term in the municipal elections scheduled for 2027, a move publicly backed by Belize Rural South Area Representative André Pérez. The announcement sets the stage for a contested race on Ambergris Caye that already includes independent candidate Celestino “Tino” Tzul, a longtime resident who says he aims to bridge the island’s political divide.

Núñez, who currently leads the San Pedro Town Council, stated in an interview that he intends to continue the policies and projects his administration has championed, emphasizing unity and ongoing progress for the island. “We are here to unite this town and not to divide the town. We are here to continue the progress; we’re here to make San Pedro the best island,” Núñez said, thanking residents for their trust and asking for support for “one more term” to continue the work of his administration.

The endorsement from Pérez came as Núñez began formal preparations for his campaign. In public comments, Pérez framed his support as a vote of confidence in the mayor’s leadership and vision for San Pedro’s future. Local media reports noted Pérez’s influence within the Belize Rural South constituency and suggested his backing could help rally supporters behind Núñez.

Meanwhile, San Pedro resident Tzul, 41, has announced his independent candidacy on a platform centered on unity, accountability, and a departure from what he describes as entrenched partisan politics. Raised on Ambergris Caye since the age of five, Tzul highlighted his years of service at San Pedro High School and his 13-year tenure at the San Pedro Post Office as the foundation of his commitment to the community.

“I am here hoping to change that. Running as an independent mayoral candidate, I got the courage to stand up and say, ‘If they can’t do it well, I’ll find a way to do it,’” Tzul said while explaining his motivation for entering the race. He added that San Pedro has been “divided” for too long and said his campaign aims to restore trust and focus on delivering results rather than engaging in political power struggles.

“We are bringing something new, something different, more vision, more involvement,” he said, urging voters to consider the island’s future and the next generation when casting their ballots.

With Núñez seeking a third term and Tzul entering the race as an independent candidate, the 2027 municipal elections are already drawing attention on Ambergris Caye. While Núñez has pledged to continue his administration’s current projects and policies, Tzul is campaigning on transparency, accountability, and greater community involvement. Meanwhile, the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) has yet to officially announce its mayoral candidate, leaving the field open as the election season takes shape.