UDP Receives 90 Applications Countrywide for 2027 Municipal Elections

The United Democratic Party (UDP) says it is beginning preparations for the 2027 Municipal Elections after receiving 90 applications from individuals interested in running as municipal candidates across Belize.

During a June 16th press briefing, UDP Chairperson Sheena Pitts announced the figures and provided a breakdown of applications received for each municipality, including San Pedro Town.

According to Pitts, the application process opened on February 26th and closed on March 31st. She described the response as an early indication of strong interest in the party’s municipal election campaign. “The report we have gotten from our nomination chair shows proof positive that there are several Belizeans ready to join with the UDP leadership to take down this PUP government,” Pitts said.

Pitts outlined the number of applications received in each municipality. Belize City recorded the highest number with 21 applications, including three mayoral hopefuls and 18 councilor candidates. Belmopan received 13 applications, of which two were for mayor and 11 for councilor positions. Corozal Town received 11 applications, including one mayoral and 10 councilor candidates.

Dangriga recorded 17 applications, with three for mayor and 14 for councilor positions. San Ignacio/Santa Elena received 11 applications, including one mayoral candidate and 10 councilor applicants. Pitts added that Orange Walk Town, Punta Gorda Town, and Benque Viejo del Carmen all received enough applications to field full slates.

In San Pedro Town, the UDP received eight applications, including one for mayor and seven for councilor positions. While the party has disclosed the number of applicants, it has not yet announced the names of those seeking nomination. In San Pedro, two mayoral candidates have already publicly declared their intentions to contest the 2027 municipal election: current Mayor Gualberto Nunez and independent candidate Celestino Tzul.

Pitts said the party is now entering the next phase of its selection process. “By the end of the week we will send the rest of our letters, because unfortunately everyone did not make it. The next phase of our gearing up is meeting with all municipalities and regional leaders, and we’re going to openly discuss whether conventions are ultimately necessary,” she said.

The UDP has not indicated when it expects to announce its final slate of municipal candidates.