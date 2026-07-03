UDP Belize Rural South Introduces Mayoral Candidate, Questions Town Council Spending

The United Democratic Party (UDP) Belize Rural South representatives held a press conference on Wednesday, July 1st, at Senator Gabriel Zetina’s office in San Pedro Town. During the event, the party formally introduced its mayoral candidate for San Pedro, Joseph “Joe” Elijio, and outlined its criticisms of the San Pedro Town Council’s recently released 2026 prospectus, along with concerns about several local environmental and development issues.

The press conference, organized and hosted by Senator Zetina, opened with a prayer led by Samira Martinez and featured remarks from several party representatives. Speakers said the event had two primary objectives: to introduce the UDP’s mayoral candidate ahead of the 2027 municipal elections and to examine the town council’s 2026 prospectus, particularly its proposed financial allocations.

During the conference, party representatives questioned several spending categories outlined in the prospectus, including allocations for emoluments, travel, and entertainment. They compared those figures with allocations for sanitation, social assistance, and other community services, arguing that the proposed expenditures raise questions about the council’s spending priorities and fiscal management.

Speakers also addressed several local development and environmental issues, including dredging activities in Caye Caulker and the future of Ocean Academy. They said these concerns stem from recent public debate over dredging projects and municipal transparency.

Senator Zetina and UDP financial spokesperson Richard Pitts called for greater financial disclosure from the San Pedro Town Council, questioning why the prospectus—described by the council as preliminary—contains significant allocations for allowances and entertainment while funding for sanitation and social assistance remains comparatively limited.

Samira (Aneesa) Martinez, the UDP’s public affairs liaison, also raised concerns about a dredging permit she said was approved despite a previously announced government moratorium on dredging. She called for greater transparency in the environmental assessment process and public consultation. Martinez also expressed concern about plans she said could affect Ocean Academy, a longstanding private school in Caye Caulker, and called for greater engagement with parents and students on any proposed changes.

The UDP said the press conference marked the start of its municipal campaign, with more candidate announcements expected in the coming weeks. Party representatives said they intend to continue scrutinizing the San Pedro Town Council’s prospectus and to seek additional financial information on municipal expenditures. They also said the party will closely monitor voter registration and preparations for the 2027 municipal elections.