UDP Mayoral Candidate Joseph Elijio Outlines Vision for San Pedro

United Democratic Party (UDP) mayoral candidate Joseph Elijio formally outlined his background and priorities as he campaigns ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. During an interview held at Senator Gabriel Zetina’s office on Tuesday, July 8th, Elijio and Zetina discussed the candidate’s track record, his assessment of the current San Pedro Town Council, and the initiatives he says he would pursue if elected mayor.

Elijio introduced himself as a longtime resident who migrated to Ambergris Caye with his family and “put down roots,” intending to make the island his permanent home. He said he has witnessed San Pedro’s transformation “from when it was a fishing village to what it is now, a town.” His career has included work in the fishing, hotel, and airline industries, experiences he said have given him a broad understanding of the island’s economy.

Elijio also highlighted his previous municipal service, noting that he served three terms on the San Pedro Town Council, including two consecutive terms as deputy mayor, for a total of nine years in local government from 2003 – 2012. He said that experience has provided him with a solid understanding of municipal administration and governance.

The interview also addressed governance and financial management. Elijio criticized what he described as administrative overreach and questioned aspects of the Town Council’s recently released 2026 prospectus. He argued that spending priorities appeared to favor travel and entertainment over essential services such as sanitation and community needs.

“I can’t see any other way to put it without saying that they are doing more than what they should have done,” Elijio said. He added that a new administration would need to “clean house and revise as far back as we could” to identify and correct existing problems.

Infrastructure and public services were among the key topics discussed. Elijio identified three immediate priorities: improving traffic and vehicle congestion, strengthening sanitation and waste collection, and expanding utilities, particularly water services. He said reckless driving and the growing number of golf carts have contributed to increasingly congested and unsafe streets, adding that solutions such as one-way streets and improved parking management should be explored. “We have to minimize that congestion so that we can have a free flow of traffic,” he said.

On sanitation, Elijio criticized the council’s current approach to waste management and road maintenance. He pledged to acquire a dedicated fleet of equipment “specifically for garbage, specifically for sargassum, and specifically for the roads” to improve routine maintenance and cleanup efforts.

Regarding utilities, Elijio said advocating for expanded water infrastructure would be one of his priorities, noting that collaboration with the central government would be essential.

Senator Gabriel Zetina echoed the need for stronger collaboration between the municipal and central governments. He emphasized the importance of a working relationship between the town council and area representatives to advance projects such as beautification, improved water access, and drainage infrastructure.

Referencing previous administrations during which Elijio served, Zetina said coordinated leadership had produced significant progress. “We saw tremendous development… that was one of the best eras,” he said.

Accountability and fiscal transparency also featured prominently in the discussion. Both Elijio and Zetina questioned the level of financial disclosure in the Town Council’s recent prospectus. They asked why reported budget surpluses persisted even as residents continued to raise concerns about municipal services.

Zetina said residents are “looking for proper disclosure” and argued that locally collected taxes and fees should be reinvested in maintaining streets, beaches, and parks, as well as garbage collection.

Elijio added that restoring proper supervision and appointing qualified personnel to municipal positions would be critical to improving transparency and accountability. “You’d have to put the right people in the office to do the job—proper supervision,” he said.

Looking ahead, Elijio outlined a planning-focused vision for San Pedro. His proposals include implementing zoning regulations that separate residential neighborhoods from commercial corridors, encouraging development farther north to help redistribute growth and reduce traffic congestion, and adjusting business operating hours to ease pressure on workers and infrastructure.

He said proper planning would help preserve residents’ quality of life while concentrating commercial activity in areas that are more accessible to visitors and shoppers.

When asked for a final message to voters, Elijio offered a direct appeal. “A vote for me, Joseph Elijio—it is a change for you. Look for me for change,” he said.

Zetina also urged residents to support Elijio, describing him as a candidate capable of working effectively with the central government, the business community, and residents. “We do need a change, and the only change right now is what Joseph Elijio offers. He can work with the central government, the working class, the business community, and those who call San Pedro home,” Zetina said.

If elected, Elijio said his immediate priorities would include auditing municipal operations, improving sanitation and water infrastructure, addressing traffic and parking challenges, implementing zoning and long-term planning measures, and increasing transparency in the Town Council’s finances. He said these initiatives are intended to ensure that San Pedro’s continued growth benefits both residents and its tourism-driven economy.