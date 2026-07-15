UDP Holds “Stand for Belize” Anti-Corruption March in Belize City

The United Democratic Party (UDP) held a “Stand for Belize” anti-corruption march in Belize City on Friday, July 10th, beginning at 9AM. Party members, supporters, and representatives from several unions and civic organizations marched from the Belcan Bridge to Battlefield Park on Albert Street, where a public rally was held. Among those in attendance were Opposition Leader Honorable Tracy Panton, Belize Rural South Senator Gabriel “Gabe” Zetina, Public Service Union (PSU) President Dean Flowers, and Union Senator Glenfield Dennison.

The march proceeded through the main streets of Belize City before concluding at Battlefield Park, where speakers addressed supporters gathered to voice concerns about government accountability, rising crime, and the cost of living. Organizers described the demonstration as a peaceful public call for greater transparency and integrity in government. Placards, banners, and chants centered on the slogan “Stand for Belize”.

Throughout the rally, speakers referred to allegations. They publicly circulated information that opposition representatives say raises concerns about government appointments, public contracts, and the use of public resources, including issues affecting San Pedro. Participants also spoke about delays in government services, lengthy permit processes, business licensing procedures, and what they described as unequal treatment within the public sector. The Government of Belize has previously denied allegations of corruption and has maintained that its decisions and administrative processes comply with the law.

Addressing the gathering, Opposition Leader Tracy Panton said the demonstration was intended to unite Belizeans around concerns about accountability. “I am energized, and it is time that this country comes together, irrespective of our political ideologies, irrespective of the platforms we stand on, to stand up for Belize. The government must get a loud and clear message that Belize will stand together, and we’re standing against corruption on steroids. What has been placed in the public domain so far is just the tip of the iceberg… My heart is really full. I think that this is indicative of what is possible when we all come together to highlight the things that bring us together, not the things that divide us. I’m very pleased that we have the support of the unions at this rally and the support of our constituency leaders.”

Union Senator Glenfield Dennison also addressed supporters, speaking about accountability and opportunities within the public service. “I see a Belize where people go to work and know that if they work hard, they will achieve success and be promoted through the ranks. I see a Belize where somebody like me might make it to be Chief Justice, but unfortunately, lately, this is not the Belize we have right now. Unfortunately, the Belize we have today, the journalists are showing us that corruption is real, and corruption is hurting every single person.”

In an interview with The San Pedro Sun on July 13th, Zetina said his participation was intended to draw attention to what he described as victimization experienced by citizens when accessing routine government services. He said his remarks were meant to focus on accountability rather than partisan politics. “A part of my speech was not going to have a political impact for me. It was just to talk about the corruption that currently exists and victimization for those who stand out.”

During his address at the rally, Zetina described the event as a citizen-led movement calling for accountability, transparency, integrity, and principled leadership. He also thanked unions, civic organizations, media representatives, volunteers, and members of the public who participated in the march.

The attendance of PSU President Dean Flowers drew public attention because of his role as a representative of public officers. Flowers told media outlets that he attended in his capacity as PSU president to advocate for accountability and transparency on behalf of public servants rather than to endorse a political party. Organizers also acknowledged the participation of several unions and civic organizations, including Belize Energy Workers for Justice, representatives of the stevedores, the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority Union, and other civil society groups.

Organizers said they intend to continue highlighting the issues raised during the march through additional public events and advocacy efforts as Belize moves toward the next general election. Whether the concerns raised during the demonstration result in official investigations or policy changes remains to be seen.