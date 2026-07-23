Elito Arceo announces mayoral candidacy for 2027 municipal election

On Monday, July 20th, a fifth island resident, Jose ‘Elito’ Arceo, announced his intention to seek the office of Mayor in the upcoming 2027 municipal elections. The well-known San Pedrano said he will soon unveil his slate, which will run as an independent team outside the traditional political parties.

Arceo, a tourism businessman and advocate for conservation and education, told The San Pedro Sun that after introducing his slate, the team will present its plans for the island to the public. “We will talk to the community about how we aim to transform our island into a better place for all,” Arceo said.

In a statement released on Monday, Arceo said his decision came after careful reflection on the kind of leadership the island community deserves. “We deserve leaders with a better vision for San Pedro, who are committed to accountability and who will put this community ahead of personal gain. I am a proud son of this island, and I am running to be that leader,” he said.

Arceo added that while San Pedro continues to grow, development should not come at the expense of the community, its natural beauty, or its fragile marine environment. “As Mayor, I will commit to serving my constituents, not myself. I will work to encourage renewed investment in our town and will passionately defend our ecosystem,” he stated.

He also emphasized the importance of education, noting that he has consistently spoken about the need for the island’s youth to complete their studies and pursue opportunities that will benefit both themselves and the community.

This is not Arceo’s first involvement in municipal politics. He served on the San Pedro Town Council under the People’s United Party (PUP) from 1997 to 2000, first as a councilor and later as Deputy Mayor. He also sought to represent the Belize Rural South constituency, which includes San Pedro and Caye Caulker, as the PUP candidate in the 2015 General Election.

Arceo’s announcement adds to the growing list of mayoral hopefuls for the 2027 municipal election. Incumbent Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez is seeking a third term under the PUP. Independent candidates Abner Bacab and Celestino ‘Tino’ Tzul, who is leading The New Era Movement, have also announced their intentions to run. The fifth declared candidate is Joseph “Joe” Elijio, representing the opposition United Democratic Party.