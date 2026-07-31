Mayor Nuñez outlines priorities in bid for third term

San Pedro Town Council Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, who is seeking a third term in the 2027 municipal elections, outlined his administration’s record and his priorities for another term during an interview on July 23rd. The mayor highlighted changes to council operations, infrastructure projects, and future planning initiatives while urging voters to support his re-election.

During the interview, Nuñez said one of his administration’s first challenges after taking office in 2021 was reorganizing the council’s records and financial systems. He claimed the council had inherited limited documentation and inadequate financial management processes, requiring his administration to establish new systems while recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Nuñez, those efforts included introducing online services that allow residents to submit applications, check account balances, and make payments electronically. He said the changes were intended to modernize the council’s operations and improve access to municipal services.

The mayor also cited sanitation and infrastructure among the administration’s principal areas of work. He said the council addressed garbage collection concerns in several neighborhoods before shifting its focus toward road paving projects, arguing that permanent road improvements are more cost-effective than repeated repairs. Nuñez added that infrastructure projects on Ambergris Caye continue to face higher costs because construction materials must be transported to the island.

Nuñez further highlighted the replacement of a bridge that he said had been in poor structural condition and described the project as an important improvement to connectivity between the northern and southern sections of the island.

Discussing the upcoming municipal election, Nuñez acknowledged that more candidates are expected to contest the mayoral seat than in previous elections. He suggested the growing field reflects interest generated by the work undertaken during his administration, while adding that he has no personal disagreements with the other prospective candidates.

Looking ahead, Nuñez said a third term would place greater emphasis on land-use planning and environmental management. He said his administration is considering legislative and regulatory measures that would require developers to preserve green areas on private properties rather than clearing entire parcels for construction. He also identified sustainable growth as one of the council’s long-term priorities.

Asked why voters should return him to office, Nuñez said his administration should be allowed to continue its work. He identified financial accountability and restoring confidence in the council among financial institutions, businesses, and the public as his administration’s greatest achievements.