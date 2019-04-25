Roman Catholics celebrate Easter week on Ambergris Caye

The Roman Catholic community honored Easter on the island with special observances that ranged from creating sawdust tapestries to religious processions. The occasion is a remarkable event that celebrates the last week of Lent, and it is a time when Christians pay tribute to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

The religious activities began on Thursday, April 18th with a 7PM Mass, followed by a Eucharistic Procession and Silent Adoration session until midnight. The following day, Good Friday, Guillermo ‘Mito’ Paz from the San Pedro House of Culture (SPHC) along with volunteers created a colorful sawdust carpet in front of the Catholic Church. This is the third year that the SPHC has organized this creative venture which attracts the attention of residents and visitors alike.

The sawdust carpet, which is a tradition in the Spanish Catholic in Latin America greeted the congregation that participated in the Holy Procession known as ‘El Santo Entiero.’ The procession saw the faithful walking through the main streets of San Pedro Town with participants carrying a casket that symbolized the body of Jesus Christ. During the course of the procession, women also carried the statue of The Virgin Mary. Despite heavy rain that came down in the middle of the procession, the faithful completed the march around town.

The religious events continued on Saturday, April 20th with a Divine Mercy Chaplet along with an Easter Vigil and Sacraments. On Easter Sunday, the ‘Encuentro’ took place at 7AM, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Later in the day, a Divine Mercy Service concluded the religious Easter activities along with a morning mass.

