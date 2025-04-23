The Holy Cross Anglican Church opens in San Mateo

The recent opening of the Anglican Holy Cross Church on March 2nd in San Pedro Town marks a significant milestone for the local community, symbolizing spiritual and social development. Dr. Fr. Kesner Ajax has been officially appointed as the resident priest in charge, making this a historic moment for the Holy Cross Anglican School.

The Holy Cross Anglican School, founded in 2006 by missionaries Francis and Vernon Wilson, has become a beacon of hope in the San Mateo neighborhood. The school currently serves over 400 students, ranging from preschool to Standard 6. In addition to education, the school provides essential resources such as school supplies, nutritious meals, and access to volunteer medical professionals. The Anglican Holy Cross Church now acts as a spiritual hub for families involved in these social programs, strengthening community bonds.

The Anglican Diocese of Belize, represented by The Right Reverend Phillip S. Wright, Lord Bishop of Belize, explained in a letter to Father Ajax what was expected of him as the new priest. “…. You are called to proclaim the Gospel, love and serve Christ’s people, nourish them and strengthen them to glorify God in this life and the life to come. Your work will include not only activities directed to establishing and growing a worshiping community and its well-being, but also labors on behalf of the Diocesan community. You will assume spiritual care and nurture of the children who attend the Holy Cross Primary School.”

Father Kesner Ajax received his diploma as a technician in diesel and fuel injection mechanics from the Centre Pilote de Formation Professionnelle (CPFP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 1986. He then completed his theological studies at the Theological Seminary of the Episcopal University of Haiti in 1989. He obtained a Master’s degree in Pastoral Ministry from Boston College in Massachusetts, U.S.A., in 1990. That same year, he was ordained as a deacon and a priest. Since then, he has served the church in various locations. In 2013, he earned his Doctorate in Pastoral Ministry.

In an interview, he shared his vision for the Anglican Holy Cross Church. “Establishing a Christian denomination in a new town is a process. Despite the number of faith communities in San Pedro, many people still stay at home. My dream is to reach out to those individuals and encourage them to join a community of faith through motivation and the gospel’s message, which I have already begun to implement.”

He continued, “I will also be starting scouting activities that will benefit children aged 7 to 15. Scouting is a youth movement aimed at developing skills, values, and leadership qualities in young people. These activities will include camping, hiking, and sports, where they will learn skills such as wilderness survival, outdoor cooking, and first aid.”

The first service was attended by 103 people, including a special delegation from All Saints Parish and St. John’s Cathedral in Belize City, parents, students, and residents. Bishop Wright presided over the service. The Holy Cross Preschool also made a special presentation.

Holy Cross Anglican Church holds services on Sundays at 10AM. Student devotions take place on Thursdays from 9AM to 11AM. Additional weekly services will be announced soon. For further information or inquiries, Father Ajax can be contacted at #501-607-9109.