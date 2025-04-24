San Pedro Catholic Church commemorates the life of Pope Francis

On Easter Monday, April 21st, at 6PM, the bell of San Pedro Catholic Church was tolled 88 times in honor of the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis. The leader of the Catholic Church and the sovereign of the Vatican City State died on Monday at the age of 88 after serving as pope since March 2013.

The Catholic Church on the island, as well as around the world, is in mourning. The events on Monday evening honoring His Holiness included the recitation of the rosary for the repose of his soul. Father Eduardo Montemayor led the special service, which many islanders attended.

Father Montemayor expressed the church’s profound gratitude for his life and the gifts he brought to everyone. “He emphasized God’s mercy, God’s compassion, and the outreach to the marginalized, and to the poor,” Father Montemayor said. “He also focused on social justice and caring for creation.” He noted that the late Pope was a beacon of light during some of humanity’s darkest times, as it was the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “He helped everyone build that strength in faith during that difficult time,” Montemayor said. He mentioned that the Pope embodies God’s love and mercy, as he has positively impacted many lives.

Montemayor discussed the process of selecting a new Pope, explaining that Cardinals from around the world gather to seek guidance from the Holy Spirit in choosing the next Pope. “They have secret ballots, and typically it requires two-thirds of the majority and one vote to elect a new Pope,” he said. Selecting a new Pope begins when the Cardinal in charge asks the chosen candidate if he accepts the position. If he accepts, white smoke will emerge from a chimney, signaling the confirmation of the new Pope. However, the selection process will be repeated if the necessary two-thirds majority is not reached. Montemayor mentioned that this process can take several days.

In a press release, Rev. Fr. Jordan Gongora, Diocesan Administrator for the Catholic Diocese of Belize, noted, “On behalf of the clergy, religious, and faithful of Belize, I extend heartfelt condolences to all Catholics and people of good will whose lives were touched by his humble and joyful witness to the Gospel. In this Year of Hope, and during the Easter season, we are strengthened by the promise of the Resurrection. We entrust the soul of our beloved Pope Francis to the mercy of God, confident that he now shares in the eternal life of the Risen Christ. As a shepherd close to the poor and a voice for peace, justice, and care for creation, Pope Francis reminded us that “we belong to God.” His legacy will continue to inspire the Church and the world for generations to come.”

On Tuesday, April 22, the Government of Belize declared an official period of mourning following the Pope’s death. Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño issued an official statement instructing that all flags in Belize be flown at half-mast from midday on Thursday, April 24, until the conclusion of the Pope’s Committal Service on April 26.

Pope Francis, whose birth name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was born in Buenos Aires on December 17, 1936. He served as the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church and was widely recognized as a reformer and an advocate for social justice throughout his papacy. Notably, he was the first pope from the Society of Jesus (the Jesuit Order), as well as the first pope from Latin America, the first from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere, and the first pope born or raised outside Europe since Pope Gregory III, who was from Syria in the 8th century.