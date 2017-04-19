SPTC organizes Easter beach volleyball tournament

During the long Easter weekend, The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) organized a two-day beach volleyball tournament in front of the Central Park. Held on Saturday, April 15th and Sunday, April 16th, the tournament had eight male teams, and two female teams. Cash, gifts and trophies were awarded to the top teams in each category at the end of the tournament.

Games started on Saturday between the male teams only. Each team was composed of two players and each game consisted of three sets. A game was won by the team that first scored 21 points, with a lead of two points. Four male teams were eliminated on the first day, and four advanced to the semi-finals on Sunday.

During the second day of the competition, the female championship game was battled between Jossie Lopez’ team and Mishelby Leiva’s squad. At the end of the match Lopez and her team took the first place win, while Leiva settled for second place.

Following the females’ game, the remaining male teams took to the sand. It was a tight tournament, with very close point differences, however, the team of Badyr Sajia and Jason Cabral walked away with first place bragging rights. In second place was Team Pach, while Armando Escalon’s team settled for third place.

The SPTC would like to thank the teams that participated in the tournament, as well as all the fans that came out to show support. Big thanks go out to the event sponsors: Belize Tourism Board, Bowen and Bowen LTD, and Grand Belizean Estates.

