Kent Gabourel wins Weekend Warriors’ ACC cycling criterium

Kent “Bob” Gabourel of the Kulture Megabytes team won the Weekend Warriors A category cycling criterium, held in collaboration with the Anglican Diocese on Albert and Regent Streets of downtown Belize City on Sunday, June 18th. Gabourel’s teammate Alicia Thompson won the Female category race; while Clarence Tesecum won the Weekend Warriors’ B category, and Steve Gill won the Weekend Warriors’ C category.

Gabourel clocked 40 minutes on 20 laps over the one mile-circuit from St. John’s Cathedral down Regent Street to the turning point at the Mule Park in front of Belize Bank and back to the cathedral, to win the $150 prize and a trophy in the A category. His teammate Kenroy “Smokes” Gladden was 500 yards behind to win the $100 2nd prize, while Kareem Flowers took the $50 3rd prize. Orson Butler of the Bel-Cal team was 4th, and Kirk Sutherland of the DigiCell 4G team was 5th.

Gabourel’s energy level was truly amazing, as an hour later he was back on the race circuit, competing against riders 10-15 years his junior, in the in the CFB criterium of 25 laps over the same course and amazingly finished 5th! Tarique Flowers of the Benny’s Megabytes team won $100 first prize with Brandon Cattouse of the C-Ray team taking the $50 second prize; and former Cross Country champion Darnell Barrow also of Benny’s Megabytes won the $30 3rdprize. Herman “Hijo” Requena of the Westrac Alliance was 4th.

Alicia Thompson won the CFB Female race of 10 laps, with her arch rival Kaya Cattouse of the C-Ray team finishing 2nd. Alicia’s teammates Kaylynn Gillett, Alicie King and Taralee Ordonez finished 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.

The Santino’s team swept the top 3 places of the B category race over 15 laps of the same circuit, with Clarence Tesecum taking top honors in 41:25 to win the $150 prize and a trophy. Ernest “Bird” Olivera won the $100 2nd prize, and Gilberto Acosta won the $50 3rd prize. Charles Garay of the SMART Zoom team was 4th, and Arden Garay of the BFSC – El Pescador team rounded out the top 5.

Steve Gill of the SMART team clocked 24:00 over 10 laps to win the $150 prize and a trophy in the C category race, while Charles Bruce won the $100 2nd prize, and Taralee Ordonez and Kaylynn Gillett were 3rd and 4th respectively; Ordonez won a $50 prize. Andrew Bennett of the SMART team was 5th.

Joshua Fuller of the SMART team won $50 first prize in the CFB Juniors’ race of 15 laps, while Nashen Ysaguirre and Darnell Augustine, both of the Marin/Cabral team took $30 second prize and $20 third prize respectively.

In the series of youth category races held earlier, the top three finishers won medals. Kedien Mckenzie won the high school race of six laps on racing bikes in 22;01 with Dean Young taking second place.

Dean Young won the high schoolers’ mountain bike race of three laps in 9:35, while Mckenzie took second prize, and Derrick Brown was third.

Alicie King won the high school girls’ race of two laps in 11:50; with Kaylynn Gillett taking second place and Taralee Ordonez – third.

Akeem Flowers won the two lap race for children under 12 years, with Kevan Hamilton taking second place and Charles Garay Jr – third.

