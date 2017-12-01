San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament begins on Ambergris Caye

The San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament officially started with a marathon at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro Town this past weekend on Sunday, November 26th. Participating in the opening marathon were three teams, San Pedro High School (SPHS), Xtreme and RCGO, who enjoyed a fun day of competitive softball.

The first match saw Xtreme taking an easy victory with 11 home points against SPHS who only earned one home point. In the next game RCGO took on SPHS with the victory going to RCGO with seven home points.

In the last match Xtreme went up against RCGO for the championship. Xtreme won the marathon after getting 17 home points against RCGO with 10 home points.

The official softball tournament will begin on Sunday, December 10th at 9:30AM. Softball enthusiast and Islanders are invited to come out and enjoy a softball day at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS