Legends F.C Wins Copa San Pedro 2017 Football Tournament

After 13 weeks, Legends Football Club claimed the championship of the Copa San Pedro 2017 Football Tournament last weekend on Saturday, December 9th.

The first round of matches began with the semifinals on Thursday, December 7th at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. The first game saw Terror Squad taking an easy 3-0 victory against Sandy Point and qualifying for the finals. In the next match, Legends F.C went up against Jokers F.C in a tight match that ended in 2-2 draw. However, a winner had to be declared so teams moved to a penalty round, where Legends claimed the victory with a 4-2 score advancing them to the finals.

The finals were held on Saturday, December 9th, starting at 7PM, with Sandy Point facing Jokers F.C battling for third place in the tournament. In the end, Sandy Point won 4-1 against Jokers F.C. During the championship game at 9PM, Legends F.C took on Terror Squad in a tight match that ended in a 1-1 draw. A 30-minute over-time was given as a team had to claim the win. Legends F.C made use of the extra minutes by scoring two more goals, ending the game with a 3-1 win over Terror Squad, becoming the Champions of the tournament. Terror Squad had to settle for second place following the end of the game.

Councilor Hector Alamilla congratulated all the teams that participated and issued the awards and trophies alongside Miss San Pedro Virginia Vasquez.

The Best Under 15 Player went to Adrian Cobo from United F.C, Best Under 17 Player went to Jason Sanchez from Sandy Point, Fair Play award went to Victoria House Jr., the Golden Glove or best goalkeeper award went to Elden Augustine and the Golden Boot award went Edilberto Caliz from Legends F.C. Alexander Novelo from Jokers F.C. was awarded Most Valuable Player.

The first place winners received $2,5OO dollars, the second place won $1500 dollars and third place won $500 dollars.

Copa San Pedro 2017 would like to thank all sponsors, including San Pedro Town Council, Captain Sharks, Sandy Point Resort, Hon. Manuel Heredia, Minelia Trejo, Mike Coleman Construction, Manuel Flores, Celsia Benguche, Mark’s Shopping Center and XRT Rentals.

Organizers of the football tournament would like to thank all the participants who made the Copa tournament a success.

