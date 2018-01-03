San Pedro Pirates F.C host a friendly match against Caye Caulker F.C

Hoping to prepare for the upcoming season of the Premier League of Belize (PLB), a friendly football match was held on Saturday, December 30th at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town, between the San Pedro Pirates F.C and Caye Caulker F.C. The match, saw the best of both teams, but at the final whistle, it was a clear 6-0 victory for the home team.

Shortly after 8PM, the match started with both teams giving their best to open the scoreboard. However, the skills of the Pirates was clearly shown on the field, as in the first minutes of the game Jesse Smith scored three goals in a row for the home team. The match continued with both teams striving to net more goals. Pirates Nestor Cerpa then scored two more goals for his team, ending the first half with a 5-0 lead.

Within the first minutes of the second half, Caye Caulker F.C made several close attempts at netting a goal but were unsuccessful. The game continued with crosses and passes. It was until minute 45, that the San Pedro Pirates netted another goal, courtesy of Ian Pou; the long whistle was then blown, with the victory going to the Pirates with a 6-0.

“We are positive about the new season of the PLB, as we have new players and a new manager. I believe this season we are more organized than the previous season. I want to thank the entire community of San Pedro for their continuous support, and hope that it will be the same for the new season of the PLB,” said San Pedro Pirates F.C Founder Emeliano Rivero.

The San Pedro Pirates will be playing their first match of the new season of the PLB on Sunday, January 14th, against the Police United Football Club. The game is scheduled to start at 3PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. All Islanders are invited to come out and support the island team.

