Quality Reef leads San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament 2018

Two matches took place during the fourth week of the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament at the Hon. Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Sunday, January 14th.

In the first match at 9AM, Extreme won by default against San Pedro High School (SPHS). The default win came after SPHS pitcher withdrew from the match after they were losing by seven home points against Extreme. In the second match, Quality Reef took on RCGO, in a tight match that saw both teams giving their best. In the end, Quality Reef managed to take the victory after tallying nine home points against RCGO who had eight home points.

The current standings have Quality Reef at the top of the chart with three victories and no losses, followed by SPHS, Extreme, and RCGO with one win and two losses each.

Games continue this weekend on Sunday, January 21st, starting at 9AM with Quality Reef versus SPHS, followed by Extreme taking on RCGO at 11:30AM. Softball fans and islanders are invited to come out and enjoy the games.

