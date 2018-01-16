San Pedro Pirates F.C lose first match of the new season of the PLB

During the first match of the new season of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) the San Pedro Pirates Football Club lost against the Police United Football Club. Held on Sunday, January 14th at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro, the island team fought hard to win the first game of the season, but at the final whistle, it was a clear 6-1 victory for the visiting team.

The match started at 3PM, with both teams going on the offensive. Determined to win the home game Pirates Robert Highking scored a goal for his team within the first 12 minutes of the match. Police United responded with a goal at minute 36, courtesy of Byron Usher. The first half came to an end with a 1-1 draw.

A few minutes into the second half, Police United’s Byron Usher scored another goal for his team. Right behind him was Daniel Jimenez who netted yet another goal for the Police United. The pressure grew for the Pirates as the visiting team had taken the lead. Not satisfied with their lead Police United’s Byron Usher once again found his way and netted another goal for his team. Just a couple minutes later, Andres Makin scored another goal for the Police United at minute 64. The final goal of the evening came at minute 84 when Police United managed to sneak another goal courtesy of Daniel Jimenez. The final whistle was blown, with the victory going to the Police United F.C with a 6-1-point score.

After the first week of the PLB, the current standings have Police United F.C, Verdes F.C, and Freedom Fighters at the top with three points each. They are followed by Belmopan Bandits and Placencia Assassins with one point each. San Pedro Pirates, Dangriga Wagiya F.C, and Belize Defense Force are yet to make it on the chart.

In the next match, the San Pedro Pirates will be traveling to Belmopan City on Saturday, January 20th to face the Belmopan Bandits. The game is scheduled to start at 8PM at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium. For more information on how to accompany the Pirates as a fan, you can contact 629-6770.

