Meet the 2018 San Pedro Pirates Football Club Players!

As the new season of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) has commenced, The San Pedro Sun is pleased to introduce to their fans the players that form the San Pedro Pirates Football Club.

Gabriel Chavez #1

Age: 27

Position: Central Defense

Other Hobbies: Reading and listening to music

Height: 5’9”

Origin: Colombia

Year: This is Chavez’ first time playing in the PLB and with the Pirates.

Lucas Alchnovic #2

Age: 21

Position: Midfielder

Other Hobbies: Swimming

Height: 6’1”

Origin: Brazil

Year: This is Alchnovic’s second year in the PLB and with the Pirates.

Mailson Moura #3

Age: 27

Position: Defense

Other Hobbies: Playing volleyball, surfing, and acting

Height: 5’9”

Origin: Brazil

Year: This is Moura’s second year in the PLB. In 2016-2017 he played for the Police United F.C, before moving to the island team.

Mario Chimal #4

Age: 23

Position: Forward

Other Hobbies: Fishing

Height: 5’8”

Origin: San Pedro Town

Year: Chimal is not a junior player in the PLB, as he played with the Belize Defense Force in the past two seasons. 2018 is his first season with the Pirates.

Arsel Sutherland #5

Age: 22

Position: Centerfield

Other Hobbies: Reading and painting

Height: 5’11”

Origin: Corozal Town

Year: Sutherland has been playing football from a young age. When he was 17 years old he joined the Belmopan Bandits, then moved on to the Police United F.C, where he stayed for two seasons. This is second season with the Pirates.

Jesse Smith #6

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder and Team Captain

Other Hobbies: Fishing and diving

Height: 5’8”

Origin: San Pedro Town

Year: Smith is well known on the island for his football skills. In the past, he played for the San Pedro Seadogs, as well as two seasons with BDF. This is his second season with the Pirates.

Franco Toledano #7

Age: 28

Position: Midfielder

Other Hobbies: Fishing

Height: 5’2”

Origin: Orange Walk Town

Year: This is Toledano’s second season with the San Pedro Pirates and in the PLB.

Darrel Novelo #8

Age: 24

Position: Goalkeeper

Other Hobbies: Playing video games and listening to music

Height: 6’3”

Origin: Orange Walk Town

Year: This is Novelo’s second year in the PLB and with the Pirates.

Jamel Jones #9

Age: 23

Position: Forward

Other Hobbies: Playing sports like basketball and softball, and also diving

Height: 5’8”

Origin: Belize City

Year: Jones is in his second year of the PLB and the Pirates.

Daniel Caliz #10

Age: 28

Position: Midfielder

Other Hobbies: Fishing

Height: 5’7”

Origin: San Pedro Town

Year: This is Caliz’ second season with the Pirates. He previously played for the San Pedro Seadogs.

Nestor Cerpa #11

Age: 21

Position: Forward

Other Hobbies: Fishing and parasailing

Height: 5’5”

Origin: San Pedro Town

Year: Cerpa is a junior player in the PLB, as this will be his first season playing in the tournament.

Inri Gonzaga #12

Age: 26

Position: Midfielder

Other Hobbies: Learning English, working out and listening music

Height: 5’4”

Origin: Mexico

Year: Gonzaga is in his second year of the PLB and with the Pirates.

Christian Ortega #13

Age: 18

Position: Defense

Other Hobbies: Studying

Height: 5’9”

Origin: Belmopan City

Year: Last season with the Pirates was Ortega’s first time playing in the PLB.

Ian Pou #14

Age: 15

Position: Midfielder

Other Hobbies: studying, playing basketball and volleyball

Height: 5’4”

Origin: San Pedro Town

Year: This is Pou’s second season playing in the PLB and with the Pirates.

Ashner Budna #15

Age: 27

Position: Goalkeeper

Other Hobbies: Swimming

Height: 6’6”

Origin: San Pedro Town

Year: This will be Budna’s first time playing in the PLB and as a Pirate.

Alden Augustine #16

Age: 44

Position: Goalkeeper

Other Hobbies: Diving

Height: 6’1”

Origin: Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District

Year: This is Augustine’s first year with the Pirates. He plans to implement all the experience and skills he has acquired over the years to take the San Pedro Pirates to the championship this season. He has played for several teams such as San Pedro Seadogs, Orange Walk Juventus, F.C Belize, and recently won Best Goalkeeper for the National over 40 Football League 2017.

Hilberto Caliz #17

Age: 31

Position: Defense

Other Hobbies: Carpentry

Height: 5’8”

Origin: Corozal Town

Year: Despite this being Caliz’s first season with the Pirates, he is not a junior player. He played in the past with San Pedro Dolphins and Seadogs.

Isaul Coba #18

Age: 19

Position: Goalkeeper

Other Hobbies: Fishing and diving

Height: 5’2”

Origin: San Pedro Town

Year: Coba is in his second season with the PLB and as a San Pedro Pirate.

Coach Palmiro Jonathan Salas

Palmiro Salas is the new coach of the San Pedro Pirates Football Club. Originally from Guatemala, Salas told The San Pedro Sun that he feels committed to the island team and that is why he will try all possible ways for the championship this season. “San Pedro Sea Dogs was the first team that brought me to the country of Belize. We didn’t manage to acquire the championship, but now that I have returned to the island, I feel committed with making this new team the champions,” he said. “This season I am giving the opportunity to islanders, as I know there are a lot potential players here.” Salas has been the coach for several teams in Belize, including Belmopan Bandits, Dangriga Wagiya F.C, Orange Walk Juventus, Belize Defense Force, Police United, San Pedro Dolphins, and Seadogs.

This new season will see eight teams competing for the championship. The teams include San Pedro Pirates F.C, Police United F.C, Belmopan Bandits, Verdes F.C, Placencia Assassins F.C, Belize Defense Force, Dangriga Wagiya F.C and Punta Gorda Freedom Fighters F.C.

In the next match, the San Pedro Pirates will be traveling to Belmopan City on Saturday, January 20th to face the Belmopan Bandits. The game is scheduled to start at 8PM at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium. For more information on how to accompany the Pirates as a fan, you can contact 629-6770.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS