San Pedro Tiger Sharks win opening 2018 NEBL game against Belmopan Bandits

The new season of the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) tipped off on Thursday, January 18th, with sub-champions, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, taking their first victory against the defending 2017 champions, the Belmopan Bandits. Inside the University of Belize gymnasium in the capital city of Belmopan, the island team dominated the match during all four quarters, nailing a 103-74 victory.

The hotly anticipated match started at 8PM, with both teams determined to win and set the pace for their new season. Despite Belmopan Bandits’ organized moves and constant pressure, the Tiger Sharks kept a lead all throughout the first two quarters of the game.

Raoul Roches and Ashton Edwards were instrumental in the comfortable 50-30 halftime score over the Bandits.

In the second half, Tiger Sharks continued upping their game, denying the Belmopan team any opportunity to draw nearer.

With solid three-pointers from Douglas Valley, Jihad Wright and excellent leadership from Captain Jamal Kelly, the island team sealed the third quarter 79-55.

During the last minutes of the game, the Bandits made a series of scores in an attempt to level with their opponent, but the visiting squad simply returned with buckets of their own. With a long three-pointer shot by Afri Black, the Tiger Sharks sealed the game with a final score of 103-74.

The season continues on Friday, January 19th, with a match between Belize Hurricanes and Verdes in Belize City. The other game will take place on Saturday, January 20th in Dangriga Town between Dangriga Dream Ballers and Belize City Defenders.

The Tiger Sharks’ next game will be on Friday, January 26th against Verdes at the Sacred Heart College in San Ignacio, Cayo District.

