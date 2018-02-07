San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament finals draw near

With only one more week left before the regular season of the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament comes to an end, two matches were held this past weekend on Sunday, February 4th at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro Town. The current standings have Quality Reef at the top with four wins and one loss, followed by RCGO with three wins and two losses. Extreme has two wins and three losses, and at the bottom of the chart is SPHS with one win and four losses.

In the first match, Extreme took on San Pedro High School (SPHS). By the end of the game time, Extreme emerged victorious by tallying 24 home points against SPHS with 17 home points. RCGO took an easy victory over Quality Reef in the second match, with an 11-1 point score.

Games continue this weekend on Sunday, February 11th, starting at 9AM with Extreme going against Quality Reef, followed by SPHS taking on RCGO at 11:30AM. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the last game of the regular season of the tournament.

