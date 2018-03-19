SPHS female football team place third in NSSSA Football Nationals

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) female football team took third place at the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) tournament. Held at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Toledo District from Friday March 2nd to Saturday, March 3rd, the tournament hosted four teams vying for the national championship.

The first set of matches began on Friday, March 2nd, with St. Ignatius High School girls facing the SPHS girls. Despite their strong defense, SPHS fell 1-0 to St. Ignatius High School, who advanced to the championship match. The second match of the day saw Ladyville Technical High School girls defeating Toledo Community College (TCC) girls. With a 1-0 score, Ladyville had a spot to the final match for the championship.

The following day saw the match for third place, between the SPHS girls and TCC girls. With a final score of 3-0, the SPHS girls were able to claim the third place title and trophy over the TCC team. As for the championship match, St. Ignatius High School girls easily took the victory, with a 2-0 score over Ladyville Technical High School girls.

Congratulations to the SPHS girls for their strong showing in the Nationals, and congratulations to the champions!

