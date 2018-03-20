San Pedro Pirates emerges victorious over Placencia Assassins

The San Pedro Pirates F.C redeemed themselves in their second consecutive home game by claiming a 3-0 victory over the Placencia Assassins on Sunday, March 18th. With this win, the Pirates landed three much-needed additional points in the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) chart, and are now in the fourth position.

At 3PM, after fans had gathered inside the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town, the island team kicked off the game with full control of the ball. The Assassins were not an easy rival, and they shored up their defense and held off the Pirates’ attempts to score throughout the first half. That is, until minute 45, when Pirates’ Jesse Smith scored the first goal, taking his team into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Recharged after the first goal, the Pirates once again came out to dominate in the second half. Carlos Pertuz netted another quick goal, taking the lead to 2-0, and the Placencia Assassins tried their best to recover. They made many close attempts to score but none were successful. At minute 77, the Pirates’ Highking Roberts nailed another goal for his team. The match continued to see crosses and passes but there were no more goals, and when the long whistle blew, the Pirates had secured victory 3-0.

The current standings of the PLB have Belmopan Bandits at the top of the chart with 26 points, followed by Verdes F.C with 19 points and Police United F.C with 17 points. Following the top three teams is San Pedro Pirates with 15 points and Belize Defense Force with 13 points, while Placencia Assassins has 10 points and Freedom Fighter has nine points. At the bottom of the chart is Dangriga wagiya F.C with five points.

For the 11th week of the PLB, the San Pedro Pirates will be travelling to Belize City to face the Belize Defense Force on Sunday, March 25th. The game is scheduled to start at 4PM at the MCC Grounds. For more information on how to accompany the Pirates as a fan, you may contact 629-6770.

