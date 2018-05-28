SPRCS girls and Holy Cross boys represent Belize Rural South at Belize District football finals

The National Sports Council of Belize along with the San Pedro Sports Committee held its primary school football competition Zone 5 elimination (Belize Rural South) at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Tuesday, May 22nd. Participating schools were San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS), Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School (NHSDAS), Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS) and Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School (CCRCS). After a long afternoon of intense matches, the SPRCS girls and HCAS boys were declared the winners and will have the honor of representing Zone 5 at the Belize District Finals.

The tournament began shortly after 12PM, with HCAS males emerging victorious 4-0 against the CCRCS males. The NHSDAS males then took an easy win 7-0 over the ACES males. A tight match saw the SPRCS females winning 1-0 over the CCRCS females, advancing to the championship match. The SPRCS boys also took a 1-0 victory against the CCRCS males. ACES girls then defeated Holy Cross with 2-0, advancing to the finals.

In the next round of matches, the HCAS males dominated with a 5-0 over the ACES males, advancing to the playoffs and eliminating ACES. The NHSDAS males then won 4-0 against the SPRCS boys, advancing to the championship match. HCAS then won 1-0 against SPRCS boys, advancing to the championship match, while SPRCS males settled for third place.

In the female’s championship match, SPRCS took the win 3-0 point score and will represent zone 5 at the Belize District finals.

ACES females settled for sub-champions. The last match of the day saw HCAS going against NHSDAS males. Despite a 3-0 victory, NHSDAS males were disqualified due to having players that were over the age of 15 years.

The first place trophy was then given to HCAS, who will also represent Zone 5 at the Belize District Finals.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating SPRCS girls and HCAS boys for being the champions of Zone 5 and wishes them the best in the Belize District finals to be held in Belize City sometime in the beginning of the month of June 2018.

