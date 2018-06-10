Belize to host XX Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship 2018

The Belize Volleyball Association (BVA) will be hosting the upcoming XX Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship 2018 in Belize City from Saturday, August 4th to Friday, August 10th. The seven-day international volleyball tournament is a regional ranking and qualification event for the continental North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) championship that has further ranking and qualifications to the Federation International of Volleyball (FIVA) world championships. All Central American volleyball federations (Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama) are expected to participate in this tournament.

According to the BVA, this is one of the largest and most prominent international volleyball tournaments to be held in Belize. Female volleyball has developed into a very fast and powerful sport, and Belize has been competing at a high level internationally for years. “Belize’s team is comprised of our best and most experienced senior female athletes. These women are strong, prepared, fiercely patriotic, and have every intention of defending Belize at our home,” said BVA. “The team has been training diligently together since last year, with the assistance of our Cuban coaches, and will need the support of all Belizeans to back them at each match.”

BVA encourages involvement and looks forward to the support of all volleyball and sports enthusiasts, as well as the general public, to ensure that they can be prepared to welcome the Central American delegates. To keep up with match results, photos, any other information you can follow them on Facebook at Belize Volleyball or visit their website at www.belizevolleyball.org.

