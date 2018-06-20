SPTC hosts Wrestling Mania for island fathers and families

In honor of Father’s Day, The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) organized a ‘Wrestling Mania’ show at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro Town on Saturday, June 16th. The event featured wrestlers from Mexico who delighted the various families in attendance.

Prior to the Wrestling Mania, councilor in charge of sports Hector “Tito” Alamilla shared a few words. “Happy father’s day to all the dads out there. I hope you enjoy what we have put together for you all,” he said. “As a child, I used to dream with going to a wrestling match. Today as a father I brought my son to one. This is the best Father’s Day I can have.”

Thereafter the show began, featuring three entertaining matches. With some real physical and exciting moves in and out of the ring, the wrestlers managed to blew the crowd away.

Wrestling Mania ended with a tag team match, and the arena was filled with cheers as the audience voted for their favorites. For the younger kids, the highlight of their night was getting their pictures taken with their favorite wrestler.



In addition to the Wrestling Mania, attendees also got to enjoy fairground games, delicious food, drinks and music by DJ Debbie. SPTC thanks everyone who attended and enjoyed the show, and wishes all dads a Happy Father’s Day!

