Belize versus Barbados Friendly Game to be hosted on Ambergris Caye

It’s official! An international friendly football match between Belize and Barbados is scheduled to take place at Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Saturday, August 4th. The friendly match is aimed at preparing the teams for the upcoming Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) tournament. Among the players selected to represent Belize are San Pedro’s Jesse Smith, Mario Chimal and Asrel Sutherland.

A meeting was held to discuss a strategic and safety plan for the international football match on Wednesday, July 18th at the San Pedro Town Council conference room. Present at the meeting was the Vice President of Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Marlon Kuylen, San Pedro Town Sports Coordinator Kent Gabourel, Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Superintendent Reymundo Reyes, Councilor Hector “Tito” Alamilla, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II administrator Eric Najarro, and members of the traffic and fire department.

Kuylen says that FFB is looking forward to a positive event. “We have won most of our international friendly matches so we are hoping to win this home game. This is also to prepare both teams for upcoming CONCCAF tournament to begin in September,” he said.

Councilor Alamilla states that he is very happy to be able to host the international friendly match. “We had to go through a long process for us to be able to host this match on the island. We always wanted to host one of the international friendly matches because we are a community that loves football and always have players from San Pedro playing in the national team,” he said. “We are really looking forward to great turnout and are happy to host it.”

The game is scheduled to start at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium. Regular tickets are $30, while VIP seats are for $100. They can be purchased at the San Pedro Town Hall, Smart showrooms, the FFB office in Belmopan City and at the Marion Jones Stadium. All football enthusiasists are invited to attend the match and support the home team.

