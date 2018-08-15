Legends FC and Ambergris Combined Force lead after fourth week of Copa San Pedro 2018

After four weeks of Copa San Pedro 2018, Legends F.C is leading in the male category with 10 points, while Ambergris Combined Force leads the female category with nine points.

The fourth weekend of football began on Thursday, August 16th at 7PM at Ambergris Stadium with G-Strikers defeating Peacemaker with a 4-1 point score. In the second match, Genesis F.C took an easy 5-0 victory against Warriors F.C.

The games continued the following day, starting with Sandy Point F.C coming out victorious over San Pedro Pirates U-17 with a 5-1. The next match saw Legends F.C triumphing 3-2 against Los Catrachos F.C.

The last set of matches were played on Sunday, August 12th, starting at 3PM with Talal F.C taking a 6-5 victory against San Mateo F.C. Ocean Girls then defeated San Pedro High School (SPHS) Girls with a 6-2. At 7PM, Ambergris Combined Force emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Island Warriors. The last match of the weekend saw Young Strikers taking an easy 6-1 victory against Vince Assassins.

In the male category, the current standings have Legends F.C at the top with 10 points, followed by Boca bombers and Sandy Point F.C with nine points each, and Los Catrachos F.C and Young Strikers with seven points each. Talal F.C, Genesis F.C and San Mateo F.C all have six points each. While, Vince Assassins has four points, followed by G-strikers and Ambergris Hope with three points each. Yet to make it on the chart are San Pedro Pirates U-17, Peacemaker and Warriors F.C.

The current standings in the female category, have Ambergris Combined Force at the top with nine points, followed by Island Warriors and SPHS Girls with six points each. Ocean Girls have three points and Golden Warriors are yet to make it on the chart.

Copa San Pedro 2018 continues this weekend on Thursday, August 16th starting at 7PM, at the Ambergris Stadium. All islanders are invited to come out and support their favorite team. Food and drinks are for sale during all games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS