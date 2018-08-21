San Pedro Pirates dominate Altitude Assassins 4-0

For their second match of the Premiere League of Belize’s (PLB) 2018 Opening Season, the San Pedro Pirates F.C travelled to Independence Village, Stann Creek District, to face the Altitude Assassins F.C (Placencia Assassins) at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium on Saturday, August 18th. The island team was in control of the ball throughout the match, and at the end of the game time, it was a clear 4-0 victory for the Pirates.

The match began at 7:30PM, with the Pirates determined to shake off their rocky season start. They did this by scoring their first goal at minute seven, courtesy of Eduardo Chavira. The Altitudes responded with close attempts, but none were successful. At minute 33 Pirates’ Chavira once again found his way and netted another goal for the island team. Thereafter, the ball was equally controlled by both teams, with no more goals scored. The first half came to an end with the Pirates leading 2-0.

After the break, the Pirates continued controlling the game. Chavira scored a hat-trick, landing another goal at minute 75. The pressure then grew for Altitude Assassins as their fans demanded some action. They made several attempts; however Pirates’ goalkeeper Rugerri Trejo managed to blocked them all. At minute 91, Pirates’ Chavira had the clean opportunity and sank another goal, landing a 4-0 victory for the Pirates.

The current standings have Police United at the top of the chart with nine points, followed by Belmopan Bandits with seven points and Verdes F.C with six points. San Pedro Pirates F.C, Altitude Assassins F.C and Wagiya F.C all have three points each. Belize Defense Force has one point, and yet to make it on the chart is Freedom Fighters.

For their next match, the San Pedro Pirates will be playing at home at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday, August 25th against Belize Defense Force. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. All islanders are invited to come out and support the home team. Food and drinks will be on sale during the game.

