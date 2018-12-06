SPHS Girls advanced to the semifinals of Belize’s U-17 Inter-District Football Tournament

The U-17 San Pedro High School (SPHS) girls managed to claim victory in the quarterfinals of the Inter-District Football Tournament this past weekend. Many crucial matches took place in the U-17 and U-15 category from Saturday, December 1st to Sunday, December 2nd. With their win, the SPHS U-17 Girls advance to semifinals of the tournament. Unfortunately, despite much effort by the island’s male teams, they were unable to claim victory and thus are out of the tournament.

The SPHS Girls travelled to Independence Village in the Stann Creek District to face the San Juan Scorpions on Saturday, December 1st. The match began promptly at 2PM at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium, with both teams showing strong offense. At the end of regulation time, the match was at a 2-2 draw. After moving to the penalty round, the island team managed to edge out the home team and claimed a 5-6 victory. The other female teams advancing to the semifinals are Calcutta Strikers, Black-Man Eddy’s Revolution and Vibe Alive International.

In the U-15 male category, San Pedro Sea Wolves travelled to Corozal District to face Corozal Invaders at the Ricalde Stadium on Saturday, December 1st. The island boys tried their best but fell 2-0 to the home team. With this loss, they are out of the tournament. The U-15 male teams that advanced to the semifinals are Hattieville Brown Bombers, Corozal Invaders, Revolution F.C and Julian Cho.

In the semifinals round, the SPHS Girls will be playing home against Vibe Alive International team at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Sunday, December 9th. The game is scheduled to start at 1PM. Island residents are invited to come out and support the island team.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS