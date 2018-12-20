U-15 and U-17 Male and Female Teams compete in 5-A-Side Football Tournament

Many island residents enjoyed the 5-A-Side Football Tournament held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Sunday, December 16th. San Pedro Town Council organized the football tournament along with San Pedro High School teachers and the Island Citizen Sporting Club and saw the participation of various male, female and under-17 and Under 15 teams competing for the championship.

Throughout the entire day, from 10AM to 7PM, various teams competed in different categories for the championship. The auditorium was full of fans that kept the cheerful atmosphere going all day long.

In the female category, the championship went to Caye Caulker Strikers, while the male category champions were E & L Warriors. The champions in the U-15 male category were the San Pedro Sea Wolves, and Terror Squad became the champions in the U-17 male category.

Organizers of the tournament would like to thank all the teams that participated as well as the fans that came out and supported the 5-A-side football marathon.

