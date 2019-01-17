5-A-Side football tournament continues to entertain islanders

Island residents enjoyed some great football action this weekend at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town during, the 5-A-Side Football Tournament.

The football weekend began on Saturday, January 12th at 6:30PM, with Rough and Tough defeating Capricorn 5-0. Terror Squad then came out victorious, 6-4 over San Mateo F.C. At 8:30PM, Extreme Strikers won 8-5 over Castillo’s, and the next match saw Pro Divers defeating Valley of Peace 3-0. The last match of the night saw Los Catrachos F.C taking an easy 4-1 victory against Suicide Squad.

The tournament continued the following day, starting at 11AM with San Pedro High School (SPHS) Girls defeating Jas Strikers 3-2. This was followed by Las Catrachas winning 4-1 over Golden Warriors. The next female match saw Revolution taking a 4-2 victory over Caye Caulker Strikers. Later in the evening, Yolo Boys won 8-3 against The Wolf, and Boca Jrs demolished Young Stars 9-2. The tournament then saw a tight match between E & L Boys and Blue Sharks that ended in a 3-3 draw. Conquerors United F.C then won 6-4 against El Dorado and the last match of the weekend saw Scorpions winning San Pedrito Boys by default.

The current standings in the female category have Las Catrachas F.C at the top of the chart with 12 points, followed by Caye Caulker Strikers, Revolution and Golden Warriors with six points each. SPHS Girls and Damita’s have three points each. Yet to make it on the chart is Jas Strikers.

In the (senior) male category, the current standings have Conquerors United F.C at the top of the chart with 12 points, followed by Extreme Strikers, Terror Squad, Los Catrachos F.C, Pro Divers and Rough & Tough with nine points each. E & L Boys and Captain G have seven points each. Suicide Squad, Young Stars, Scorpions and Boca Jrs with six points each. El Dorado and Blue Sharks have four points each. The Wolf, Yolo Boys, Boca Bombers and Capricorn have three points each. Yet to make it on the chart are San Pedrito Boys, Valley of Peace, Castillo’s and San Mateo F.C.

With no games in the male U-15 category, the standings remain the same with Larubeya at the top of the chart with four points, followed by SeaWolves with three points and SPHS Boys with one point only. There were no matches in male U-17 category this weekend, so the standings remain with Young Pirates at the top of the chart with nine points, followed by Terror Squad U-17 with six points and SPHS Boys U-17 with three points. Yet to make it on the chart is F.C. Ballers.

The 5-A-Side Football Tournament continues this weekend on Sunday, January 20th at SPHS Auditorium. The first match is at 11AM and will see SPHS Boys U-15 going against Larubeya, followed by Jas Strikers versus Revolution. At 1PM, Golden Warriors will take on Damita’s, and Las Catrachas F.C will go up against Caye Caulker Strikers. The tournament will then see Boca Jrs versus Suicide Squad and Boca Bombers facing Scorpions. Later in the evening, Pro Divers will compete against Capricorn, The Wolf will take on San Mateo F.C and Yolo Boys will face Blue Sharks. At 8PM, Terror Squad will go up against Extreme Strikers, and Castillo’s will face Captain G at 9PM, followed by Young Stars facing Los Catrachos F.C. The last match of the week will feature Conquerors United F.C and E & L Boys. All football fans are invited to come out and enjoy a great football Sunday.

