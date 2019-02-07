Football teams bring intensity to the fourth week of Copa San Pedro 2019

Five intense matches were held during the fourth week of Copa San Pedro’s Closing Season 2019 at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town.

The first set of matches were held on Thursday, January 31st, starting at 7PM with Los Catrachos F.C demolishing Island Sharks F.C with 13-1 score. In the next match, Fambo Boys F.C defeated G Strikers F.C 2-0.

The following day, the tournament saw two matches ending in a draw. The first match featured Vince Assassins and Captain G F.C, which ended 1-1. Ambergris Hopes F.C and Terror Squad’s match ended in a 2-2 draw. The last match of the weekend was on Sunday, February 3rd saw Caye Caulker Islanders F.C winning 4-3 against Genesis F.C at 5PM.

The current standings of the football tournament have Los Catrachos at the top of the chart with 12 points, followed by Legends F.C with nine points and Fambo Boys F.C with seven points. Following the top three teams is Caye Caulker Islanders F.C with six points, Terror Squad F.C and Captain G F.C with five points each and Vince Assassins and G Strikers F.C with four points each. Ambergris Hope’ has two points and yet to make it on the chart are Genesis F.C and Island Sharks.

Copa San Pedro Closing Season’s week five begins on Thursday, February 7th at 7PM. The first match will see Island Sharks going against Captain G’s F.C. They will be followed by Los Catrachos F.C facing Terror Squad F.C at 9PM. Games continue the following day starting at 7PM with Vince Assassins versus Genesis F.C and G Strikers F.C taking on Caye Caulker Islanders F.C. The last match of the weekend will be on Sunday, February 10th and will feature Legends F.C and Ambergris Hope’s F.C. All islanders are invited to come out and support their favorite team. Food and drinks will be on sale during all games.

