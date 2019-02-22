San Pedro High Girls Win Second Place in NSSSA football sub championship

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) girls won 2nd place at the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) football championships, hosted by Mopan Technical High School at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio on Friday, February 15th and Saturday, February 16th.

In Game One Friday afternoon, the San Pedro girls qualified to the finals by a 1-0 win against the Southern zone champions, the Delille Academy girls. Myranie Hyde and Abrianna Sierra led the Isla Bonita offensive, supported by Aaliyah Pilgrim and Dulce Leiva on the wings, and Tanya Teul and Sophie Guan and at midfield. Shadette Lino led the Delille defence, with the help of Melissa Lemus and Anika Ramos, but they were no match for SPHS formidable Normalee Gomez who drilled the winning goal past Delille’s goalie Mary Lucas in the 9th minute, for SPHS to lead 1-0 at the half.

Bernadine Sebastian and Taryn Arnold led Delille’s counterattack, supported by Deshawn Acosta and Marla Hyde on the wings, and Michelle Estero and Antoinette Marin at midfield. But Normalee Gomez now anchored the Isla Bonita defence, along with Aura Lopez, Samira Sorto and Jairy Acosta. SPHS goalie Dennisa Mairena dominated the web to shut out the Delille girls until the final whistle.

In Game Two Friday evening, the Western zone champions – the Belmopan Comprehensive School girls also advanced to the finals by a 1-0 win against the Central Zone champions – St. Catherine’s Academy girls, when Yessica Galicia scored the winning goal in the 2nd minute.

In Game Three the consolation match for 3rd place on Saturday morning, the St. Catherine’s Academy girls had to go to double overtime to win 3-2 against Delille Academy, with 2 goals by Best Striker Aaliyah Herbert, after Caylie Rodriguez score SCA’s 1st winning goal. Delille’s Bernadine Sebastian and Taryn Arnold had equalized 2-2 in regulation to force the game into overtime.

In Game Four the championship final Saturday afternoon, the Isla Bonita girls held off the Belmopan girls’ attacks for 40 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime, forcing the game to a penalty shootout. Unfortunately Normalee Gomez was injured during regulation, and was helped off the field, with Mailin Garcia coming off the bench to replace her.

In penalties SPHS goalie Dennisa Maerena got help from the crossbar, when BCS’ first try hit the woodwork. Alas, BCS’ MVP goalie Jaleeny Belisle stopped Sophie Guan’s shot on SPHS’ 1st try, and Tanya Teul’s shot on SPHS’ 3rd try. Only Samira Sorto, Myranie Hyde and Aura Lopez scored for Isla Bonita. BCS scored their next 4 tries, as Mikayla Munro, Tiana Rowley, Yessica Galicia and Roshany Narvaez found the back of the net to win 4-3.

The NSSSA’s ex-president Deon Sutherland, SCA principal Salome Tillett and other NSSSA committee members presented team trophies and individual medals to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the awards ceremony after the finals.

Individual awards:

Most Goals – Aaliyah Herbert – SCA

Best Striker – Aaliyah Herbert – SCA

Best Midfielder – Ashley Rodriguez – BCS

Best Defence – Stephanie Barrientos – BCS

Best Goalkeeper – Jaleeny Belisle – BCS

Most Valuable Player – Jaleeny Belisle – BCS.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the SPHS on a job well done at this year’s football’s Nationals.

