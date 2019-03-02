Belize 2019 Inter-District Rugby 7’s Tournament begins!

The Belize 2019 Inter-District Rugby 7’s Tournament began this past weekend on Sunday, February 24th at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town. This year’s tournament is seeing the participation of San Pedro Sharks, BATSUM RFC, Orange Walk (OW) Black Mambas, Cayo Baymen, Kings Park Scorpions and Belmopan Spartans.

The tournament kicked off at 9AM, with OW Black Mambas winning 25-20 against Kings Park Scorpions. In the next match, BATSUB took an easy 40-0 victory over Belmopan Spartans, and Kings Park Scorpions won 25-20 against Cayo Baymen. BATSUB then defeated OW Black Mambas with a 25-10, while, San Pedro Sharks took an easy 35-5 victory over Belmopan Spartans.

Later in the afternoon, OW Black Mambas defeated San Pedro Sharks with a 35-15 score point, and Cayo Baymen won 20-10 over Belmopan Spartans. BATSUB then took another victory by defeating San Pedro Sharks 45-5. Kings Park Scorpions won 20-10 against both Belmopan Spartans and San Pedro Sharks.

The last set of matches were held in the evening and saw the undefeatable BATSUB winning 40-5 against Cayo Baymen and San Pedro Sharks being defeated by Cayo Baymen 45-5. BATSUB then won 45-0 over Kings Park Scorpions. OW Black Mambas came out victorious with a 25-0 over Cayo Baymen. The last match of the day saw OW Black Mambas winning 20-10 over Belmopan Spartans.

The current standings have BATSUB RFC at the top of the chart with 42 points, followed by Orange Walk Black Mambas with 13 points and Kings Park Scorpions and Cayo Baymen with a negative two points each. San Pedro Sharks has negative 15 points and at the bottom of the chart is Belmopan Spartans with negative 22 points.

The second round of the tournament is expected to be held sometime in May 2019, at a location and date to be announced.

