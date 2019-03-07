BVA 2019 Beach Volleyball Tour Stop #1 hosted in San Pedro

The Belize Volleyball Association 2019 Tour ‘s first Stop was held at Gill-E’s Pour House in San Pedro over the weekend of March 2nd to 3rd. The tournament saw the participation of ten male teams from across the country, including Corozal Town, Belize City, San Pedro Town, Caye Caulker and Orange Walk Town.

After a long weekend of intense matches, Joseph Carnegie and Jaylen Manzanero placed third after defeating San Pedro’s Jason Cabral and Gaby Nunez by winning two sets out of three (21-18, 11-21, 15-13). The championship match saw Belize City Francis Hauze and Michael Jenkins coming out victorious over Gustavo Moratoya and Aldair Pena by winning all three sets (21-19, 16-21, 15-11). Hauze and Jenkins claimed the grand prize of $500, while Moratoya and Pena settled for the sub-champions title $300. The third-place team of Carnegie and Manzanero took $150 home.

The tournament’s in the female category is expected to be played on Sunday, March 17th at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City. This weekend’s event was sponsored by Gill-E’s Pour House, Holiday Hotel, Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures, Scuba School and Ambergris Divers. For regular updates and more information, please visit “Belize Volleyball” on Facebook. The BVA thanks all players, participants, officials, sponsors and everyone who came out to make this weekend a successful event.

