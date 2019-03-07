Copa San Pedro 2019 Closing Season heads into ninth week of action

This weekend was full of football action at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town as Copa San Pedro 2019 Closing Season continues. The current standings have Legends F.C at the top of the chart with 21 points, followed by Los Catrachos F.C with 18 points, and Fambo Boys F.C with 16 points. Following the top three teams are Terror Squad F.C with 15 points, Caye Caulker Islanders F.C with 14 points and G Strikers F.C with 12 points. Captain G F.C has 11 points, Vince Assassins seven points and Ambergris Hopes has three points. Yet to make it on the chart are Genesis F.C and Island Sharks F.C.

The first set of matches were held on Thursday, February 28th starting at 7PM. The first match saw G Strikers winning 3-2 against Vince Assassins. Captain G F.C then took an easy 6-2 victory over Genesis F.C at 9PM.

The following day, the last matches were played, starting at 7PM with Fambo Boys F.C demolishing Ambergris Hopes F.C 12-1. At 9PM, Legends F.C won 3-1 against Los Catrachos F.C.

Copa San Pedro action continues this weekend starting on Thursday, March 7th at 7PM with Captain G F.C facing Genesis F.C AT 7PM. The next match at 9PM will feature Caye Caulker Islanders taking on Ambergris Hopes F.C. The following day, Los Catrachos F.C will face Fambo Boys F.C at 6PM. The football action will culminate on Sunday, March 10th with Terror Squad going up against Legends F.C at 5PM. Football fanatics are invited to come out and support the local football tournament. Food and drinks will be on sale during all games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS