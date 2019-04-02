Copa San Pedro 2019 Closing Season heads to Semifinals

After several intense weekends of football action at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town, only four teams have managed to make it to the semifinals. The teams that are still contenders in the run for Copa San Pedro 2019 Closing Season championship are Los Catrachos F.C, Legends F.C, Fambo Boys F.C, and Caye Caulker Islanders F.C.

The first round of quarterfinals playoffs began on Wednesday, March 27th with Legends F.C winning 5-0 against Ambergris Hope F.C at 7PM. In the next match, Fambo Boys F.C defeated Captian G’s F.C with a 4-1 score.

Games continued the following day on Thursday, March 28th starting at 7PM. The first match was intense, but at the end of the game time, Legends F.C came out victorious with a 1-0 score over G Strikers F.C. In the second match of the night, Terror Squad F.C and Caye Caulker Islanders F.C tied in a 2-2 game.

The second round of the quarterfinals playoffs was on Sunday, March 31st starting at 3PM. In the first match Legends, F.C won 2-1 against G Strikers, advancing to the semifinals with a 3-1 aggregate score. After that, Caye Caulker Islanders F.C defeated Terror Squad F.C 3-2, advancing to the semifinals with a 5-4 aggregate score. At 7PM, Legends F.C demolished Ambergris Hopes F.C with an 8-1 win and advanced to the semifinals with a 13-1 aggregate score. The last team to advance to semifinals was Fambo Boys F.C with a 7-1 aggregate score, after defeating Captain G’s F.C with a 3-0 in the second round of quarterfinals playoffs.

Copa San Pedro 2019 Closing Season Semifinals begins this weekend on Thursday, April 4th starting at 7PM. The first round will begin with Los Catrachos F.C taking on Fambo Boys F.C and Caye Caulker Islanders F.C going up against Legends F.C. The second round of the semifinals playoffs will be played on Sunday, April 7th starting at 5PM with Legends F.C versus Caye Caulker Islanders F.C and Fambo Boys F.C facing Los Catrachos F.C. All islanders are invited to come out and support the island teams in their football tournament. Food and drinks will be on sale during all games.

