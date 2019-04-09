FFB donates footballs to San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School

In an effort to further promote the football sport throughout the primary school level around the country, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) donated four footballs to the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School (SPRC) on Thursday, April 4th.

SPRC’s football couch Antonio Tzul, was on hand to receive the donation, which arrived via Tropic Air from FFB’s headquarters in Belmopan City. Tzul thanks FFB for the generous donation and for promoting the sport with the young primary school students.

In the past, both female and male football teams from SPRC have represented the island at the annual primary schools football tournament, where they have excel in their participation.

The entire management of SPRC takes this opportunity to send a BIG thank you to the FFB.

