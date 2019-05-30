San Pedro teams make it to National Amateur League Championship round of 16 playoffs!

Various matches were held during the first round of the Belize National Amateur League Championship (NALC) Football Tournament Round of 16 playoffs. Both island teams that are participating in the tournament have done extremely well, advancing to the playoffs which include a home and away game. For the first match of the round of 16 playoffs held this past weekend, Vince Assassin lost their match, while Los Catrachos F.C won theirs.

Los Catrachos F.C traveled to Santa Elena Town, Cayo District to go against Santa Elena F.C on Sunday, May 26t. The game kicked off at 4PM inside Santa Elena Sporting Complex, with Los Catrachos F.C. controlling the ball. At the end of the match, it was a 4-1 victory for the island team.

Meanwhile, Vince Assassins hosted the Club Atletico from Belmopan at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Sunday, May 26th. The island team fought for the home victory, but when the whistle blew, it was a 2-0 win for Club Atletico.

The NALC current standings have Barrack Road F.C, GG Sugar Boys F.C, Caesar Ridge F.C, Los Catrachos F.C, Roaring Creek United, Club Atletico, Progresso F.C and Sampson Proper Fix with three points each since they won their match. Pomona Impacts, CJM Strikez, Vince Assassins F.C, Mavericks F.C, Flames F.C, Team Evan, Juventus, and Santa Elena F.C are yet to make it on the chart. Only the top eight with the highest scores will be moving to the quarterfinals playoffs.

For the second match of the NALC round of 16 playoffs, Los Catrachos F.C will be playing at home against Santa Elena F.C on Sunday, June 2nd. The match is scheduled to start at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town at 4PM. Vince Assassins, will travel to Belmopan City to face Club Atletico at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium starting at 4PM.

