San Pedro Teams competing in FFB U-15 and U-17 Football Tournament

The Under-15 (U-15) and Under-17 (U-17) Male Football Tournament organized by the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is underway and seeing the participation of two teams (U-15 and U-17) from San Pedro Town. The tournament is also seeing the participation of U-15 and U-17 teams from Belmopan City, Orange Walk Town, Corozal Town, Belize City, Stann Creek District, Punta Gorda Town, Benque Viejo Town, Independence Village and Cayo District.

For their first round of games of the season, San Pedro Teams hosted teams from Corozal Town at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday, May 25th. The first match started at 11AM with San Pedro’s U-15 team going against Corozal Town’s U-15 team. The island boys fought hard to win their first home match of the season, but when the whistle blew it was a clear 3-0 victory for the Corozal team.

In the next match, Corozal’s U-17 team took on San Pedro’s U-17 team. The match saw both teams playing with a solid defense. But at the end of the match, Corozal U-17 managed to claim yet another victory with a 3-1 score point.

For their next match, both San Pedro Teams will be traveling to Orange Walk Town to go against Orange Walk’s U-15 and U-17 teams on Saturday, June 8th. The games are scheduled to begin at 11AM at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town.

